Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. This afternoon we will warm to the upper 70s with cloud cover gradually decreasing throughout the day. Rain chances today are low but not zero so be prepared for a stray sprinkle. Overnight we will drop to the 60s. Tomorrow and Thursday will be similar days with partly to mostly cloudy skies, upper 70s, and a low chance for rain. A cold front will pass through our area on Friday morning, bringing with it more rain and a cool off to the upper 60s. Saturday will make it to the upper 60s with showers expected. Rain sticks around for Sunday and Monday as temperatures make it back to the 70s.