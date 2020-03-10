Tyler County Sheriff’s Office: 1 of 3 men who tried to steal ATM in custody

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One of three suspects who allegedly tried to steal an ATM from a bank in Tyler County and then led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in Polk County last week is now in custody.
According to a press release that was posted on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Monday, Aaron Lakeffe Rubins, 30, of Houston, was booked into the Tyler County jail on two felony charges - attempted theft of property greater than $300,000 - ATM and engaging in organized criminal activity on March 4.
Rubins has since posted bail on a collective bond amount of $30,000 and has been released from jail.
At about 5:45 a.m. on March 4, TCSO deputies were dispatched to the First National Bank at the intersection of US Highway 190 East and FM 1746 to check out a report of three people trying to steal the ATM, the press release stated. The suspects allegedly left the bank before deputies arrived on the scene and headed toward.
A short time later, a vehicle matching the description was spotted on Highway 190 West near the Woodville baseball park, the press release stated.
Once the TCSO deputies activated their lights, the vehicle started accelerating. A pursuit started, and it continued into Polk County at speeds exceeding 100 mph, the press release stated.
The Alabama-Coushatta Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.
“Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office set up tire deflation devices near Maude Creek in Livingston,” the press release stated. “Upon the vehicle nearing Maude Creek, it left the roadway, striking a tree. Two male subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot through a fence line.”
When PCSO deputies went to secure the vehicle, they found Rubins inside, the press release stated. He was arrested at the scene.
At that point, TCSO deputies and Alabama-Coushatta PD officers started chasing the other two suspects on foot, the press release stated. However, authorities were unable to find them, and they are still at large.
The vehicle was impounded and processed for evidence, the press release stated.
