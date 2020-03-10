WEBXTRA: SFA rebuild seeing great success

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA was picked to finish 6th in the Southland Conference at the beginning of the year.
Coach Kyle Keller and his team have used it as bulletin board material.
At 28-3, the team had the regular season title locked up before the final week of the season. This years success is coming off of one of the worst seasons in recent memory. The ‘Jacks were hurt all year by injuries and finished 14-16, failing to make the postseason. Now they are just 2 wins away from going back to the NCAA National tournament.
If you are honest, SFA shouldn’t have been picked to win the conference. This year’s team only had four players return and nine new players on the bench.
The SFA coaching staff credits the success to doing their homework in recruiting a mix of freshman and transfers. It was not about just finding guys that can play but also guys that could be role players and come in off the bench and perform when needed.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.