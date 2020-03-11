Brazos Transit District increases sanitation practices amid COVID-19 spread

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brazos Transit District in Lufkin has increased its sanitation procedures on its fleet of vehicles amid the spread of COVID-19 in areas surrounding Deep East Texas.
The company said all frequently-used surfaces are now being disinfected daily using a three-step process:
- Cleaning using warm water and soap
- Wiping down surfaces with disinfectant wipes
- Spraying areas with industrial-grade disinfectant
The CDC has confirmed at least 14 cases of COVID-19 in the greater Houston area. Gregg County is home to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in East Texas, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
