Brazos Transit District increases sanitation practices amid COVID-19 spread

Brazos Transit District increases sanitation practices amid COVID-19 spread
Covid-19 graphic (Source: Dakota, Michael)
By Erin Wides and Jeff Wright | March 11, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 12:28 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brazos Transit District in Lufkin has increased its sanitation procedures on its fleet of vehicles amid the spread of COVID-19 in areas surrounding Deep East Texas.

The company said all frequently-used surfaces are now being disinfected daily using a three-step process:

  • Cleaning using warm water and soap
  • Wiping down surfaces with disinfectant wipes
  • Spraying areas with industrial-grade disinfectant
WEBXTRA: Brazos Transit District increases sanitation practices

The CDC has confirmed at least 14 cases of COVID-19 in the greater Houston area. Gregg County is home to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in East Texas, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.