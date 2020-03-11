First Alert: Spring fever is in the air and will be here to stay

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was another sun-filled, warm day throughout the Piney Woods as a southerly breeze helped boost many of your backyard thermometers up to the 80-degree mark.
Unseasonably warm weather is the name of the game going forward. We will be about fifteen degrees above normal with overnight lows as we only drop into the lower 60’s each night. Daytime highs will be running about seven-to-ten degrees above average, which means if you like the warm weather, then you will like what our forecast has to offer in the near future.
A few weather systems will try to impact our weather and bring us rain chances by the weekend, but most of the wet weather will remain to our north since the cold fronts will end up stalling in that part of the state.
However, we will see increasing cloud cover and that, combined with some low-to-modest rain chances, means temperatures may come down into the 70’s.
Rainfall amounts look to average less than a half-inch over the next week despite those low-to-modest rain chances entering the equation on Friday and lasting through the middle part of next week.
