Gift of Love: Jerod, Jerome, Jocelyn, Joaquin, Journie

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s not often you find a pair of five siblings, with two sets of twins included. But Jerod, 7, Jerome, 7, Jocelyn, 4, Joaquin, 4, and Journie, 1 they wouldn’t have it any other way.
They’re looking for a family who will take them as they are, together.
“Blueberries, blueberries, blueberries,” Jocelyn shouted over her brothers when I asked the rowdy group what their favorite food was. The rest, minus baby Journie, responded with, “pizza!”
This small tribe filled the playrooms Little Land in Tyler with an unmatched burst of energy and laughter.
“Cheese!” they said in unison as they posed for a new picture for their file in Child Protective Services.
Their smiles, showing no signs of sadness.
One might assume with two sets of twins, the fifth in this bunch may get left out. But even at the tiny age of one, Journie shows she’s willing and ready to keep up with the rest of them.
Watching her maneuver in and out of the different play areas, she didn’t need much help, if any.
You might say she learns that from her older siblings.
“Rawwww!” Joaquin gave us his best lion impersonation, after telling us he wants to be a “Lion King” when he grows up.
His twin, Jocelyn shared in her brother’s Disney goals. “[I want to be] a princess… the yellow one!”
Not too far away in the ball pit, we found Jerod and Jerome doing what brothers do best… horsing around. With each throw back-and-forth the boys would scream with both fear and excitement.
“They’re a fun bunch of kids and they deserve a great family,” said Paige Formby with Child Protective Services. “They’re very close. They’re very attached to each other.”
Formby took a break from playtime with the kids to tell us what she knows about this special crew of kids.
“They want to stay together,” Formby said. Having seen many cases like theirs, she’s no stranger to witnessing siblings getting separated during fostering and adopting.
“It’s important for them to stay in the same home and to be adopted by the same family,” said Formby. “I think it would be detrimental for them to be separated.”
She said her goal is to make sure that doesn’t become their reality.
“If you feel led to adopt a sibling set, especially a larger sibling set, I don’t think you could go wrong with this bunch.”
For more information on how to adopt this sibling set or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .
