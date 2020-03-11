Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo cancelled in interest of public health

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - From the RodeoHouston Facebook page:
In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ to close. The grounds will close at 4 p.m. The Rodeo will respectfully and dutifully comply with the City’s order.
The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the City has decided that this is the best course of action for our community.
A ticket refund process is still in the works and will be communicated once it is finalized.
For more information regarding this announcement, visit rodeohouston.com/2020
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.