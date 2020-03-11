Ladyjacks looking to end 13 drought between NCAA tournament apperances

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When it comes to winning titles in the Southland Conference no one has done it better than the SFA Ladyjacks.
The ladies from Nacogdoches have won 15 of the 33 postseason tournaments in the league. The negative in that statement is that the Ladyjacks have not won since 2006 when they beat UT-San Antonio in the tournament that was held in Nacogdoches.
The university has yet to win the conference tournament since it moved to a neutral site. Some people have started calling it the “Katy Curse”. Head coach Mark Kellogg is not a fan of the phrase. Curse might be too strong of a word to describe what has happened. The conference has gotten stronger and in the 13 years since SFA held the hardware, 10 different schools have won the tournament.
“In these one game winner take all situations, anything can happen,” Kellogg said. “I tell them they do not have to be perfect but when you start to play these better teams you are not going to win... We really don’t talk about the losing in Katy. These girls were not part of those teams. I know other people will and it is understandable. The goal for us to focus on us.”
In 2018, the ladies had the title in their hands but a second half comeback by Nicholls State would end 2018 in disappointment as SFA would lose 69-65.
“Now as a senior, we know we have to talked it one game at a time,” Senior Kennedy Harris said. “In years past that is something we haven’t done. We looked too much ahead and not on Saturday.”
SFA has a near perfect home record of 14-1. Their road record is a little bit lower at 8-5. What is a good sign for the team is that they are 2-0 in neutral site games this year.
“It is about being able to carry everything we do on this court onto the court in Katy as well,” senior Riley Harvey said. "We are on the road but they are on the road as well. "
Since moving to a neutral site, SFA has lost in five finals. They are hoping that trend ends this year.
“We need 80 minutes. that is all I tell them," Kellogg said. "We have won 23 games this year. We just need to win two more.”
SFA’s first game is in the semifinals Saturday at 3:30 pn from the Merrell Center in Katy.
