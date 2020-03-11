Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitol's attending physician's office says “several” members of Congress had contact with a person who attended a Maryland political conference and who subsequently developed the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The office told lawmakers Monday the ill individual had recalled “specific names of people he had contact with during the meeting.” It says several of these individuals "were identified and were contacted” Saturday. Their symptoms were reviewed, and the individuals are considered to be at “low risk” of contracting the disease and remain in good health. On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar said they're isolating themselves after determining they had contact with the person at the conference.