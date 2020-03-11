Marshall Fire Department investigating fatal fire as homicide

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Investigators are working to learn more following the discovery of a body at an East Texas apartment complex.
Officials got the call just before 11 a.m. to Ryan’s Crossing apartment complex in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. The fire was seen coming from a bedroom.
After crews extinguished the blaze at one of the apartments, crews found a body inside. Officials are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540 or if you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip with Crimestoppers by calling 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 Mobile App.
