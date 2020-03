Martins Mill, Shelbyville, La Poynor ready to bring home state basketball titles

LaPoyner at the 1A level and then a potential all-East Texas showdown in 2A between Martins Mill and Shelbyville. The state semifinals will be at the San Antonio Alamo Dome Thursday and Friday. All 6 state championships will be on Saturday. All the semifinals will be streamed on the NFHS Network. The 1A-5A state championships will be streamed as well. Fox Sports will broadcast the 6A game live.