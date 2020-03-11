Nacogdoches ISD takes advantage of Spring Break to deep clean schools

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - While students and faculty are away for Spring Break, custodial staff at most schools are at their busiest.
Nacogdoches Independent School District’s 55 custodians do not receive a Spring Break. They have been deep cleaning each and every school in the district.
Floors are waxed, desks wiped down, and foggers are used to spray a fine mist of a bleach formula in every nook and corner of classrooms.
Custodial supervisor Mike Davis spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about the routine. He said it’s done every break, but there is a heightened awareness about COVID-19 which led to a few extra steps for everyone’s safety.
Davis emphasized it’s a collaborative effort, stressing how everyone needs to practice good hygiene.
