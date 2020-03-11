Soldier returns from Afghanistan to meet daughter, born last week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. military says it has begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.
Today in Lubbock, one soldier was able to come home.
Sergeant Christopher Prado’s family, including his uncle tony, anxiously awaited his return home.
“Last night I might have slept two hours and got up at five, couldn’t sleep anymore,” Tony said, “Actually, the last nine months I haven’t slept very much.”
The Coronado grad has been serving in Afghanistan since July.
But, Prado is not home for just any reason. He is here to meet his daughter, Gabriella, who was born just last week.
“I honestly was surprised,” Prado said, “I had no clue that they were doing this.”
Prado said not getting to be at his daughter’s birth was upsetting.
“In the military, this is who we are, this is what we do,” Tony said.
But, he knew it would not be long until he could hold her in his arms.
“It’s very stressful over there, but best thing I kept in mind was at least it’ll be over soon,” Prado said.
He said he plans to spend the next four weeks eating and spending time with family.
“It feels great, just unbelievable,” Prado said.
“He left, came back just the way he left, safe,” Tony, Prado’s grandfather, said. “And, yes, I’m very proud of him. Very proud.”
Prado will be home for four weeks before returning to Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.