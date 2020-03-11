Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Cloudy, humid, and breezy are the key words for our weather today. Skies today will remain party to mostly cloudy and temperatures will once again warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s during the afternoon. We will stay dry across almost all of East Texas today, with only a slight chance of a shower or two working in from the northeast, in which case only our northeastern most areas would see any rain, if at all. Mostly cloudy skies for our Thursday with slightly better chances to see a scattered shower, mainly in the afternoon. Rain chances ramp up once again as we head into Friday as showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely throughout the morning and early afternoon hours as a weak cold front moves into the area. Don’t expect a huge cooldown as this front moves through though, as northern counties will only drop into the upper 60s during the afternoon and Deep East Texas will more than likely remain in the middle 70s. Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday as well, although looks to be much more spotty than what we will see on Friday, so the weekend is not looking like a total washout. More scattered showers will be possible on Monday as southerly winds begin to pick up once again, and rain chances increase into Tuesday as yet another upper-level disturbance begins to track over East Texas. We are set up to remain in a fairly wet and rainy pattern over the next several days so be sure to keep the umbrella handy. Estimated rainfall totals continue to remain split, with .50-1.00 inches possible in Deep East Texas, and 1.50-3.25 inches a possibility for central and northern counties. Keep an eye out for any low lying roadways that like to flood easily as we won’t see many dry periods over the next several days. The showers and storms might put a damper on some plans, but at least the temperatures look to remain pleasant and mild as we will continue to top off in the middle to upper 70s in the afternoon through the weekend and first half of the next work week!