Angelina College announces extension of spring break through March 23

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College has announced its plans for COVID-19 mitigation.
The full statement follows:
Angelina College on Thursday announced the AC Administration is opting to cancel in-person classes at the college until March 23, thereby extending the current spring break. During the week of March 16-20, no in-person classes will take place. All on-line classes will proceed as normal. AC will re-open the campus to full activity on March 23.
While the classes are canceled, the campus will remain open. The additional week will provide the AC faculty and staff the ability to conduct extensive cleaning and sanitation efforts as well as provide instruction to all faculty, staff and other personnel.
While no reports of the COVID-19 virus have been reported at Angelina College, the administration is committed to the well-being of the AC community and prevention of the virus while also supporting our students’ educational goals.
For further information on this matter, please contact Krista Brown at kbrown@angelina.edu.
