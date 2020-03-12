City of Henderson to suspend public events through end of March

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Henderson has decided to suspend all public events in city parks and facilities for two weeks effective immediately.
From the City of Henderson:
In response to the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Henderson will suspend all public events in City parks and facilities for two weeks effective immediately.
This will include events at facilities such as Henderson Civic Center, Henderson Fire Department Conference Room, Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms, Henderson Community Center and all park pavilions.
We will continue to evaluate the level of services and facilities that currently remain open to the public and will update this information should further action be necessary. The City will notify the public of events that have been tentatively rescheduled once those dates have been confirm
The City will continue to hold public meetings related to City Council and City Board functions. The City is asking residents who are experiencing symptoms such as fever or cough or who have traveled to affected areas to refrain from physically attending these meetings. If residents require additional accommodations, the City requests they contact communications@hendersontx.us.
The City of Henderson will continue to monitor the situation and will notify residents and visitors of any extension of these suspensions and/or facility closures.
Additionally, personal actions by individuals are important to keeping themselves, their families, coworkers and our community healthy.
Please remember the following good health habits:
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Always wash your hands after you have used the bathroom and before eating. • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap is not available. • Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth. These are the primary entrance points for COVID-19 infection. • Do not share water bottles or similar containers. • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash or cough/sneeze into your folded elbow to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets. • Routinely clean surfaces and objects with a cleaning solution that contains bleach. • Call a doctor if you have a fever, cough, body aches and/or fatigue. • Stay away from sick people. Social distancing is a concept where one attempts to remain two meters, or about six feet, away from others. This is one way to reduce the possibility of transmission of the virus by sick persons. • If you or a family member is sick, stay home and limit contact with others. Click on the link below for more information: Centers for Disease Control
