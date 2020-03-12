Deep East Texas exhibitors react to Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo shut down

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There are still a lot of unanswered questions for exhibitors, ag teachers, and families who had to haul livestock late Wednesday night following the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The decision was made due to concern over the COVID-19.
Andi Beth Gardner, a 12-year old from Garrison continues to walk her pig, Smurf, just not in the show ring of the largest livestock show in Texas, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
"I was going to show my heifer and my pig for sure and if I had time, I was going to show chickens with my brother's help," said Andi Beth.
Andi Beth slept in a pickup bed during the wee hours of Wednesday. Her mom maneuvered the long line of hundreds to unload their heifer early Wednesday morning. Only to be told a few hours later to pack up and go back home.
“Everyone is tired and we spent all this work on it. And I feel like they should have given us another day,” said the disappointed exhibitor.
Central Heights High School junior Hayley Eldridge had a similar experience.
"We had unloaded at four o'clock in the morning. We sat in line all night," she recalled.
After the long lines, she hauled backbreaking equipment and then got to work bedding down Polly Wog, a calf born during a thunderstorm. Soon afterward, the unbelievable rumors surfaced.
"It's Houston. Nobody is going to cancel the rodeo," Hayley said it was what everyone was thinking and saying.
But the show was canceled. Right there in the barn, Hayley had hooked up her jam box to a speaker to listen to the announcement. A large crowd of anxious and tired exhibitors formed.
"When he announced that, we didn't know what to do. It was shock."
There was no choice but load up, even though lots of exhibitors were hoping for a compromise says Hayley's mom and Central 4-H leader Christie Grandgeorge.
“This is not a sport that has to have a spectator in the stands. Most of the shows we go to stream. Let the kids show," said Grandgeorge.
Thursday afternoon Andi Beth's mom, Kristin Gardner, a Cushing Ag-Science teacher received an encouraging notification.
“We just got a Facebook message that there is going to be a chicken show on Saturday in Wharton County. I don't know all the details yet, but we're going to do our best to be there," said Gardner.
And the hope is the off-premises shows will be arranged for all other livestock and ag mechanics.
Other encouraging news, Gardner says, is senior exhibitors are likely to receive scholarship funds even though the show was canceled.
"It's set up in an endowment and those obligations have been met for the year and they are going to give that scholarship money and that has come down from Houston."
Younger exhibitors will have to just try again. Both young ladies say they'll be back armed with life lessons.
"You can't blame the stock show,” said Hayley. “The officials were very nice. The volunteers were very helpful. Go back and try again."
Andi Beth keeps to the 4-H teachings.
“Whatever comes our way we got to deal with it. And we always deal with it.”
