East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices down because of Coronavirus fears

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week all feeder steers and heifers averages ended 7 to 10 dollars lower.
That’s according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett. The fear of Coronavirus spreading has continued to affect the market.
The slaughter cows showed to be 2 dollars lower and slaughter bulls ended 5 dollars lower.
he mixed quality of livestock at the market played a role in the numbers but the imploding financial markets along with decreasing oil prices continue to keep any buyer aggression on the sidelines.
