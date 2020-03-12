First Alert: Remaining unseasonably warm and humid with low-end rain chances

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Unseasonably warm temperatures will be the name of the game going forward as there are no signs of any cold fronts pushing through East Texas and gracing us with their presence.
We will be about fifteen degrees above normal with overnight lows as we only drop into the lower-to-middle 60’s each night. Our afternoon highs will be running about seven-to-ten degrees above average, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.
A few weather systems will try to impact our weather and bring us rain chances by the weekend and lasting through next week, but most of the wet weather will remain to our north since the cold fronts will end up stalling in north Texas and throughout much of the Ark-La-Tex.
Outside of a few isolated showers, rain showers will be few and far between from now through early next week.
As we head toward the middle of next week, rain chances will jump up to 40% as the storm track and upper level disturbances try to work their way back into our part of the state.
Rainfall amounts look to average less than a half-inch through the middle of next week, with higher totals working back in as we head toward the back half of next week.
Outside of any rain activity, it will remain warm, humid, and breezy with southerly winds staying with us through at least next Thursday.
