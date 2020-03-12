Nacogdoches ISD announces plans to extend spring break

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Nacogdoches ISD will extend its spring break by two days for staff and three days for students. For now, NISD teachers and staff should plan on returning to work on Wednesday, March 18, and students would be back at school on Thursday, March 19.
“I don’t make this decision without an understanding of the problems it will create for parents,” NISD interim Superintendent Alton Frailey said. “But the health and safety of students and staff are paramount, and because of that, I have decided to delay the restart of classes.”
During the delay, the district will have time to prepare for what comes next as Texas and national officials react to the spread of COVID-19. District custodians will continue to ensure rooms and commons areas are thoroughly cleaned, and the district is taking additional cleaning precautions with school buses.
Also, beginning Friday, all extra-curricular activities - athletic, academic and fine arts - for NISD will be canceled or postponed for the next week. Students already qualifying for state-level competition will be able to participate, if the events take place.
As the situation continues to evolve, there is the very real possibility that classes may be postponed beyond March 19. Monitor NISD’s social media accounts [Twitter: @NacISD; Facebook: @nacogdoches.isd] for further updates. NISD will also communicate with parents and staff through email updates, and the district will provide updates to Nacogdoches-area media.
“While we do not want to overly react, I hope you understand that the many unknowns warrant extra considerations at this time,” Frailey said.