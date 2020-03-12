Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, County, hospital district ‘closely monitoring’ COVID-19 situation

At Memorial Hospital, we’re recognizing that there has been no community spread in Nacogdoches so far, so we’re focusing on prevention and hoping the community will embrace the CDC recommendations, as well. Wash your hands frequently — soap and water and at least 20 seconds of scrubbing; regularly clean “high-touch” surfaces with appropriate disinfectant; cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing. Use a tissue and throw it away as soon as possible. Avoid touching your face.