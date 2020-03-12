Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, County, hospital district ‘closely monitoring’ COVID-19 situation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital will be closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and following strict protocol.
Officials say access points will be limited to the main lobby from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the emergency room entrance all hours of the day.
All staff, patients and potential visitors will be screened before entry.
Visitation restrictions are two visitors per patient. Patients under isolation protocols will be restricted to one visitor per day.
Nacogdoches County Hospital District and Nacogdoches Medical Center are also following these regulations.
------------
From the Nacogdoches County Hospital District
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and the Nacogdoches County Hospital District are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and are committed to the well-being of our community and the safety of our staff, patients and visitors. It is with an abundance of caution and in collaboration with Nacogdoches Medical Center that we present a unified approach to this emerging situation.
In an attempt to mitigate the risk of COVID-19, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital will be following several recommended measures from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to minimize the risk of spread of this coronavirus infection.
Patient and visitor restrictions
Access points to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital will be limited to the main lobby from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the emergency room entrance all hours of the day. All patients and potential visitors will be questioned about symptoms and recent travel history. If the individual has traveled to any compromised area (this list will change as new cases develop), appropriate measures will be instituted.
All visitors to the facility will be screened at the lobby and ER access points and visiting restrictions will apply. Potential visitors who are ill are encouraged to stay home.
Most patients will be limited to two visitors at a time. Patients under isolation protocols will be restricted to one visitor per day. Isolation visitors will not be permitted in and out privileges. For convenience, guest meal trays will be available for visitors to isolation patients.
Staff restrictions
All staff, physicians and patients coming into the hospital will be questioned about symptoms and recent travel history. If the individual has traveled to any compromised area (this list will change as new cases develop), appropriate measures will be instituted.
All staff and physicians who meet the above criteria will be required to self-quarantine for a period of two weeks before returning to work.
Prevention procedures
At Memorial Hospital, we’re recognizing that there has been no community spread in Nacogdoches so far, so we’re focusing on prevention and hoping the community will embrace the CDC recommendations, as well. Wash your hands frequently — soap and water and at least 20 seconds of scrubbing; regularly clean “high-touch” surfaces with appropriate disinfectant; cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing. Use a tissue and throw it away as soon as possible. Avoid touching your face.
According to the CDC, if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, you should also:
Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
When you go out in public, keep away from others and wash your hands often.
Avoid crowds as much as possible.
Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
Supply chain protocols
We are closely monitoring our supply chain. The COVID-19 outbreak will disrupt the supply of critical medical products world wide. We will do everything possible to mitigate any shortages, but we ask that physicians remain judicious and strategic in their ordering and prescribing in an effort to help us minimize any impact. Staff members should remain diligent and proactive in the monitoring and use of supplies.
Updates to the situation
We receive new information daily on this rapidly changing health concern and will continue to provide regular updates as we monitor the situation. Thank you for your continued commitment and partnership as we navigate these challenging times together.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.