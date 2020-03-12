No plans to cancel Azalea Trail events in Tyler as COVID-19 looms

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the weather gets warmer, many popular events are set to be held across East Texas, including the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail in Tyler.
"For us to prepare for Azalea and Spring Flower Trail takes a good part of our year,” said Visit Tyler President Shari Lee.
While that event will go on as planned, at least one other will not. The Texas Surgical Society has cancelled their spring meeting in Tyler due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The concern for this particular group was really just the travel from all of those that were not just coming from within Texas, they were from all over the country, so out of caution they have decided that they will cancel this year and then they will look at coming to Tyler again in future years,” Lee said.
This comes as several big events like South by Southwest have announced they will not be held due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“That particular cancellation was really in the best interest of everyone and I think it was deeply considered. It’s unfortunate that that has happened, but for those that travel and for the safety of everyone that’s coming from near and far, we want to make sure that they’re all okay,” Lee said.
Lee says going forward they will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and take action to cancel or postpone events if deemed necessary.
“We are going into the understanding that we’re being very cautious. We are encouraging everyone to have all of the very best practices. We want our guests to have the very best experience that they can and we want them to be safe as well,” Lee said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.