Senior living center in Lufkin begins screening visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A senior living center in Lufkin has begun screening visitors as part of a new protocol to help protect its senior residents from COVID-19.
A spokesperson with Pinnacle Senior Living said the new screening process is a precautionary step. According to early data from the CDC, older people are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness. This may be because immune systems change with age, making it harder to fight off diseases and infection.
Older adults also are more likely to have underlying health conditions that make it harder to cope with and recover from illness.
Pinnacle’s screening process involves a questionnaire that includes recent travel, illness, and fever. The senior living center also requires all staff and guests to have their temperature taken at the front desk.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.