Southland Conference cancels the remainder of its championship basketball tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Amid the growing concerns over the coronavirus, the leadership of the Southland Conference has decided to cancel the rest of its championship tournament in Katy.
The Stephen F. Austin State University men’s and women’s basketball teams had been scheduled to play in the tournament.
The Southland Conference posted a tweet about canceling the rest of the tournament on its official Twitter page Thursday morning.
“The Southland Conference has been monitoring the situation with the coronavirus very closely,” the tweet stated. “The health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans, and other tournament personnel is of utmost importance. As a result, the Southland Conference has determined that the prudent course of action is to cancel the remainder of the tournament effective immediately.”
The tournament at the Merrell Center started on Wednesday. KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames said shortly after the tournament resumed on Thursday morning, the two teams that were playing were pulled off the court.
The SFA Lumberjacks were scheduled to play their first game in the tournament on Friday, and the Lady Jacks were set to play on Saturday.
The SFA men’s basketball team has a record of 28-3 and 19-1 in conference play. Heading into the Southland Conference Tournament, the Lady Jacks had an overall record of 23-6, and they were 16-4 in conference play, according to the SFA Athletics website.
The Southland Conference’s decision to cancel the rest of its tournament is just the latest in the coronavirus-related events. Earlier this week, the organizers of the March Madness college basketball tournament made the decision to have the games played without any fans in attendance, and the NBA suspended the rest of its season until further notice.
In addition, the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been canceled.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.