Texas Tech issues brief statement on the possibility of cancelling classes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD has received multiple questions about the possibility of classes being cancelled at Texas Tech University, out of caution for Coronavirus.
Texas Tech officials released this statement to KCBD:
“At this time, Texas Tech Administration has not cancelled any future classes. We continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and will continue to communicate with the Texas Tech community through email and http://go.ttu.edu/coronavirus.”
This is a developing story, please stay with KCBD for more information as it is made available.
