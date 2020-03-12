TJC to extend spring break through March 20

With student and community success being paramount, TJC is opting to close the College to students the week of March 16th. During the week of March 16th, no online or in-person classes will be held. Employees will be asked to report to work, as limited College operations will continue and we will also plan for students to return. Human Resources will develop plans for alternative work scenarios as circumstances warrant. We value our college personnel and while we ask that all employees report to work, please reach out to your supervisor should you have any questions, and please stay home if you are experiencing any associated symptoms.