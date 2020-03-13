East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices remain steady in most regions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades are steady in all regions, except for south Texas where trades are firm to 10 dollars higher.
Hay demand in south Texas has picked up once again due to drought-like conditions persisting and several days of hard frost in the area.
Cattle producers are being forced to continue supplemental feeding regiments as pasture conditions continue to diminish.
Hay is becoming harder to find in the area forcing many livestock producers to move farther out of the region to bring in supplies.
Meanwhile north, central, and east Texas have benefited from the recent storms that have produced as much as 3 inches of rain in some areas.