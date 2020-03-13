First Alert: Keeping the warm temperatures in place with a slight chance of rain this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The unseasonably warm temperatures will be the name of the game going forward as the main storm track will remain just north of our area.
A few weather systems will try to impact our weather and bring us rain chances this weekend and lasting through next week, but most of the wet weather will remain to our north since the cold fronts will end up stalling in north Texas and throughout much of the Ark-La-Tex.
Outside of a few isolated showers, rain showers will be few and far between from now through early next week. We will certainly see more cloud cover move in with rain lurking off to our north and west, but at this time, outdoor plans will be good to go.
As we head toward the middle of next week, however, rain chances will jump up to the 30-40% range as the storm track and upper level disturbances try to work their way back into our part of the state. That is when our disruptive weather outlook will jump up to the medium category as we introduce the yellow diamond into the equation.
A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will return toward the end of next week when a stronger western storm system sends a Pacific cold front into our part of the state.
Rainfall amounts look to average less than a half-inch through the middle of next week, with rainfall amounts closing in on around an inch about a week from now.
Outside of any rain activity, it will remain warm, humid, and breezy with southerly winds staying with us through the middle part of March.
