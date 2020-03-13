Lufkin City Manager: Little League baseball season will be delayed until April 6

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Youth sports in East Texas are now anticipating the effect of COVID-19. Lufkin city manager Keith Wright confirmed after a meeting this morning that the Lufkin Little League will be delaying their season until April 6.
Wright added that at this time this does not include the softball program.
This delay comes after Little League International asked its leagues to consider delaying until the April 6 date.
Some of the age groups have already started playing, but March 21 was set to be opening day.
