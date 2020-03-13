Lufkin police: Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into creek

A woman was injured when here Kia Optima went off of Lufkin's Old Union Road and wound up in a creek. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By T'Ebonie Tanner | March 13, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 4:39 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after she lost control of her car on Old Union Road and crashed into a creek.

The woman was inbound on Old Union Road around 2 p.m. when she lost control of her Kia Optima. Her vehicle ran up over the guard rail of a bridge and fell roughly 20 feet into a creek bed.

The water in the creek was only ankle deep, according to first responders on the scene.

She was conscious, alert, and complaining of back pain as Lufkin firefighters worked to free her from the vehicle, which came to rest on its roof.

There is no further information to release at this time.

