Nacogdoches County Pro Rodeo canceled over COVID-19 concerns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - During an emergency meeting that was held Friday afternoon, the Nacogdoches County Commissioners’ Court voted to cancel the upcoming PRCA rodeo at the Exposition and Civic Center.
The Nacogdoches County Pro Rodeo and Steer Show was originally scheduled for March 19 to 21.
The Nacogdoches County Commissioners met in executive session before they decided to cancel the annual rodeo.
The agenda item stated, “Discuss and possibly take action concerning the status of the Nacogdoches County Rodeo due to the imminent threat to public safety as a result of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness worldwide.”
According to a previous KTRE story, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association named the annual Nacogdoches event one of the top five best rodeos in the country.
In addition to the steer show, the annual PRCA rodeo usually features competitions like bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, team roping, and barrel racing. It also features kid-friendly competitions like mutton busting.
