Nacogdoches ISD will provide free meals during spring break extension

From Nacogdoches ISD
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Nacogdoches ISD Student Nutrition Department will provide free meals while spring break is extended Monday through Wednesday, March 16-18.
Out of concern over the spread of COVID-19 (new coronavirus), NISD canceled classes for the first three days of next week; teachers and staff will return Wednesday, March 18, and students will return Thursday, March 19.
In the meantime, to help out NISD families, the district’s Student Nutrition staff will offer Grab-and-Go lunches via curbside service at Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary, Fredonia Elementary, Emeline Carpenter Elementary and at the NISD Central Kitchen located at Hughes Street behind Thomas J Rusk Elementary. The lunch bags will also include items for breakfast the next morning.
“So many of our students depend on us for key services, and this is a way we can help them out,” said NISD interim Superintendent Alton Frailey. “Director of Student Nutrition Robin Thacker and her staff are to be commended for the extra work they’ve put in to plan these deliveries.”
Students age 18 and under must be present to receive the meals. The meals will be served 10:30 a.m. to noon each of the three days classes are canceled. Meals will be available at the front of each campus and in the circle drive at the Central Kitchen on Hughes Street.