Trinity ISD extends school district’s spring break until March 20

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - In response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the Trinity ISD superintendent decided to extend the school district’s spring break until March 20.
Trinity ISD Superintendent John Kaufman posted a letter to parents and guardians on the school district’s Facebook page Friday morning.
“As a result of the widespread effect of the coronavirus, I have made the determination that it is the best interest of our students and staff to extend our spring break until March 20th, 2020,” Kaufman said in the letter. “Students and staff will return to school on Monday, March 23rd.”
Kaufman said he is in daily contact with Centers for Disease Control representatives, TEA personnel, public health authorities, and surrounding area superintendents to determine the best course of action for the school district.
The Trinity ISD superintendent urged parents and guardians to keep checking the school district’s website and social media pages for updates.
“This situation is very fluid and a determination will be made next week to reevaluate this situation,” the letter said. “Please refer to the CDC website at cdc.gov for the latest information helpful prevention tips.”
