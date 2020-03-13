WEBXTRA: SFA talks about college’s COVID-19 preparations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University’s president sat down with KTRE’s Donna McCollum Friday to talk about the precautionary measures SFA and other universities are taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Dr. Scott Gordon said that when they decided on the cancellations and delays, they didn’t just have their students and faculty in mind. They were thinking about the health of all communities.
Gordon said it is a “fluid situation” where additional measures can be adapted, enacted, or stopped at any time.
SFA announced Thursday that spring break will be extended until Wednesday, March 18. Faculty members will report on Monday, March 16 to plan for instruction through online courses.
