Woodland Heights Medical Center: No confirmed case of COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin will be following strict protocol due to concerns related COVID-19.
Jennifer Stevens, marketing director for the hospital, tells us there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 at their facility.
Stevens says they are prepared to provide clinical care to protect all staff, patients and potential visitors. Their modified visitor protocol restricts the number of visitors to two visitors per patient.
Officials at Woodland Heights Medical Center are monitoring updates from the CDC and using their screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.