Free meals offered in many school districts for students during COVID-19 time off

We want to make sure our students still have food available during the closure. Meals will be served on eight campuses from 10 a.m. - noon during the closure. Every child that comes to these campuses will be given two meals. Any child attending LISD is welcome to get meals at the following locations: Longview High School, Forest Park Middle School, South Ward, Ware, Foster Middle School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart, and Judson STEAM Academy.