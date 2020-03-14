Free meals offered in many school districts for students during COVID-19 time off

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many school districts are stepping up to make sure their students are able to have at least one meal a day provided during the unexpected school closure during March 16-20. We’ll add those we are aware of. Others can be submitted to news@kltv.com.
Most schools are posting this information on their district’s Facebook page, as well.
Chapel Hill (Smith County):
Bag lunches available to all students at the high school in front of the dog collar and in front Jackson Elementary from 11:30-12:30.
Nacogdoches:
Free lunch to enrolled students in the district March 16-18, 10:30 a.m. until noon. Curbside grab and go at Fredonia, Brooks-Quinn-Jones, Emeline Carpernter elementaries and the Central KItchen behind Thomas Rusk Elementary. The lunches will also include breakfast items for the next morning.
Longview:
We want to make sure our students still have food available during the closure. Meals will be served on eight campuses from 10 a.m. - noon during the closure. Every child that comes to these campuses will be given two meals. Any child attending LISD is welcome to get meals at the following locations: Longview High School, Forest Park Middle School, South Ward, Ware, Foster Middle School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart, and Judson STEAM Academy.
Lindale:
For students on our Free and Reduced Lunch Program, bagged lunches will be available for pick-up starting Monday, March 16, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the E J Moss EAST cafeteria. This will continue daily until we return back to school.
Whitehouse:
Whitehouse ISD will be offering a free meal to all enrolled students from 11am-1pm, Monday, March 16th- Friday, March 20th at Brown Elementary, located at 14600 CR 2191 Whitehouse, TX 75791. Please enter through the Brown Elementary cafeteria doors. Signs will be posted to provide direction for those not familiar with the campus. Whitehouse ISD believes everyone has the right to a safe and caring environment.
Troup:
Tuesday - Friday lunch pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 at the elementary campus. This is free to all students of the district. It is a pickup only; students will not be able to enter the building.
Van:
During the school closure due to COVID-19, our district will be providing curbside pickup meals for children ages 18 and younger who live within the Van Independent School District.
What: Curbside pickup meals
When: Weekdays from 11 am - 1 pm beginning Tuesday, March 17th
Where: J.E. Rhodes Elementary morning dropoff zone for PK - 3rd grade; Van Middle School morning dropoff zone for grades 4 - 12
Who: Any child 18 years and younger who resides within the Van Independent School District (child must be present to pick up the meal)
Quitman:
Beginning Tuesday, March 24th. our school district will prepare sack lunches daily for students if we are not in school. The meals will be prepared at the elementary school and we will have a pickup line that forms through the drive by the cafeteria. The pickup time and procedures for pickup will be announced soon.
Tyler:
The Tyler Independent School District is providing lunch to all students during the week of March 16-20.
The district said that Tyler ISD Food Services will provide free curbside meals March 16-20 to all Tyler ISD students. Meal pick-up locations will be at Boulter, Hubbard, Moore, and Three Lakes middle schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Griffin Elementary School.
This will be a walk-up/drive-up style service with pick up near the back door area of the kitchens. Children 18 and under must be present to receive meals. Any student age 18 or younger can participate and pick up meals at any feeding site, regardless of what school they attend, according to the district.
To help with production purposes, families are asked to call between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with the number of meals needed and the selected pick up location. Families can call 903-262-1106 or 903-262-1107. All meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily.
Meal Pick Up Locations:
Boulter Middle School, 2926 Garden Valley Road
Hubbard Middle School, 1300 Hubbard Drive
Moore MST Magnet School, 2101 Devine Street
Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway
Caldwell Arts Academy, 331 South College Street
Griffin Elementary School, 2650 North Broadway Avenue
