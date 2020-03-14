Lufkin emergency management officials advising citizens who traveled overseas to self-quarantine

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The City of Lufkin emergency management team is advising citizens who have traveled to specific areas to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The areas of travel include ANY OVERSEAS TRAVEL, California, New York, Massachusetts, and Washington state. Children who have traveled or whose parents have traveled to any of these areas are also advised to self-quarantine – i.e. NOT ATTEND SCHOOL for 14 days.
“It is pertinent for anyone who has traveled to these areas to self-quarantine,” Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright said. “Taking preventative measures is the only way to reduce and/or slow the likelihood of an outbreak in Angelina County.”
Anyone who resides in the City of Lufkin under self-quarantine who needs assistance can contact the Lufkin Police and Fire non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.
Some Angelina County schools have opted to cancel classes next week as a precautionary measure. Those who have canceled so far include:
- Central ISD
- Huntington ISD
- Pineywoods Community Academy
- Zavalla ISD
- Angelina College
We will continue to update this list throughout the weekend as we learn of any additional school closings.
This situation is changing by the minute so check back for updates.