Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Another unprecedented decision came today in Nacogdoches. The Nacogdoches pro rodeo, scheduled for next week, has been canceled.
The unanimous vote by county commissioners came this afternoon. The court heard the message from county health officer dr. Bill Hairston that a community has only one chance at prevention.
“We don’t have enough hospital beds. We don’t have enough doctors and we don’t have enough allied healthcare to really take care of what it could be. So, we need to do all the prevention that we can,” Hairston advised.
Stock producers and rodeo contestants were notified immediately about the decision. The rodeo is a fundraiser for the Jaycees and public service of the county.
County judge Greg Sowell said safety and public well being is more important than the financial loss.
