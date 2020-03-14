Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! Cloudy skies, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms will continue to be a possibility throughout the evening and overnight hours as well as the morning hours of tomorrow. The northern half of East Texas (primarily areas north of I-20) will have the best chances for these showers and storms tonight and tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean central and Deep East Texas counties won’t see scattered showers and light rain throughout this period. We are also monitoring areas north of I-20 for a very low risk of severe weather this evening. A weak cold front will begin to dip back south into our northern counties and as this occurs, showers and storms will develop along and ahead of the cold front. A few of these storms could potentially develop large hail and damaging wind gusts as well as some very heavy rainfall. Severe threats look to diminish just after midnight, which is when we will again mostly just see light to moderate showers with a few pockets of heavier rain. As we head into the afternoon hours, showers will become very spotty, and a large portion of East Texas will likely remain dry until we get into Monday. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to vary greatly throughout East Texas as our cold front moves through the area. Areas along I-30 will likely remain in the 50s all day, while central counties look to remain mostly in the 60s. Deep East Texas will trend on the warmer side as highs top off in the middle to upper 70s before the cold front is actually able to move through and bring the temps down a bit. Once again, this cold front looks to stall along the Texas coastline before lifting back north as a warm front on Monday. This will bring uniformity and warmth back to all of East Texas by Tuesday afternoon where we will likely see upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. On and off showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to remain a possibility throughout the workweek and even into the first half of our Saturday.