Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It’s a cloudy start to your Saturday with temperatures in the 60s. By the afternoon we will warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. The forecast is split today between northern counties and southern counties. Up north, clouds will be around all day and there will be off and on showers. Be prepared for one or two stronger showers late in the day. Southern counties will start off cloudy skies but will see a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Everyone will deal with breezy winds. Overnight, we will drop to the upper 50s. Tomorrow, expect clouds and showers with temperatures in the low 70s. 70s and showers will stick around all week long with clearing skies expected by Friday afternoon.