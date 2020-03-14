Southland Conference cancels all remaining spring sports competitions, championships

The Southland had previously announced the cancellation of all competitions through March 30, including its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments this week. Now, in addition to the new competition and championship changes, athletic departments have also agreed to prohibit all team activities, organized or voluntary, through March 30. Beyond that date, campus leaders will make determinations on other immediate and longer-term issues, such as team practice opportunities and other activities. Athletic departments and conference office staff will address future NCAA eligibility issues for current spring sports student-athletes, and other matters of importance to the membership. Further, as with any legislative action, the Conference’s Board of Directors reserves the right to reconsider previous decisions.