March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might’ve been

In this March 16, 2018, file photo, UMBC players celebrate their 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C. This season's tournament, like all before them, would've been filled with dozens of legends in the making and diamonds in the rough--with teams that overcame adversity to get this far and superfans who inspired the country every bit as much as their team. (Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File/AP)