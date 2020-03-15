Public access to Nacogdoches city facilities to close until further notice

Local officials have been in constant communication for several weeks regarding the continued spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the country and now throughout parts of Texas. As more information becomes available and the local impact changes, the City of Nacogdoches along with community leaders remain vigilant to make the appropriate decisions to safeguard the public in an abundance of caution. Although there are no confirmed cases currently in Nacogdoches, local officials are implementing precautions to preemptively negate further spread of this illness.