Public access to Nacogdoches city facilities to close until further notice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From the City of Nacogdoches:
Local officials have been in constant communication for several weeks regarding the continued spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the country and now throughout parts of Texas. As more information becomes available and the local impact changes, the City of Nacogdoches along with community leaders remain vigilant to make the appropriate decisions to safeguard the public in an abundance of caution. Although there are no confirmed cases currently in Nacogdoches, local officials are implementing precautions to preemptively negate further spread of this illness.
In alignment with the postponements and cancellations announced by other nonprofit and local organizations, the City of Nacogdoches will close all public access to city facilities until further notice effective Monday, March 16 at 8:00 am. This includes City Hall, Historic Sites, the C.L. Simon Recreation Center, the Judy B. McDonald Public Library, Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center, Public Works, Fire Administration, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Municipal Court. Additionally, all off-site activities sanctioned by the City of Nacogdoches including soccer, softball, volleyball, and baseball leagues are postponed until April 4.
While in-person assistance will be at a minimum, services such as public safety, sanitation, landfill services, and water utilities will remain unaltered. Citizens are encouraged to access their utility bills and other payment platforms at: https://www.ci.nacogdoches.tx.us/870/Pay-Online.Drive through kiosk for water bill payments will also remain available.
Also, city staff in all departments will be available by phone and email to assist the public in all capacities regarding city services.
The City of Nacogdoches has implemented these temporary changes and other precautionary measures because keeping our residents and City staff safe is the highest priority. The City of Nacogdoches and all emergency management personnel will continue to closely monitor the Coronavirus pandemic and inform the public in a timely manner.
During this unprecedented time, the City of Nacogdoches urges everyone to participate in keeping our community healthy by following the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Since this situation is still evolving, please continue to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our citizens. For questions regarding city services visit ci.nacogdoches.tx.us or call 936-559-2501 or 936-559-2507.
