Services move online as churches take precautions against COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - First Baptist Church Lufkin was empty on Sunday like many other churches around East Texas.
The sanctuary is usually full of over 200 people, but on this Sunday, the church had just 18 volunteers on hand to help with an online-only service.
On Friday, the church announced they would be canceling services for the week as they try to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Pastor Mark Newton talked to the East Texas News about the seriousness of the issue and how technology is helping churches stay open while also keeping people safe.
