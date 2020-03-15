Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 60s south and the mid 50s north. Clouds and spotty showers are expected for central and northern counties as temperatures make it to the low 60s. Southern counties will see a mix of sun and clouds with a temperatures warming to the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow, showers are expected up north in the morning but they should clear out by the afternoon with just cloud cover left over. More rain will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday as we make it back to the upper 70s. A few stronger showers could move through our area on Thursday as a cold front makes its way towards us. Friday, temperatures will drop to the mid-60s and we will see showers throughout the day. Rain and 60s will continue into next weekend.