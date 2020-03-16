COVID-19 kindness: East Texans offering help as the virus spreads

(KLTV/KTRE) - You’ve probably seen the stories and photos on social media: empty supermarket shelves and people arguing over supplies. It can paint a bleak picture of the coronavirus outbreak.
While people are doing what they can to protect themselves and families — washing their hands, avoiding public gatherings, and staying home when sick — some East Texans are doing more for their neighbors.
