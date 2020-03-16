Crockett police: Evidence indicates missing woman deceased, David Denson being investigated for capital murder

The investigation and evidence indicate that Faye Lynn Paul is deceased. Our mission is to bring Faye Lynn Paul back to her family for closure and proper memorial services. We have searched many areas to include land and water. With that being said, we ask that everyone be observant while out recreating or boating on any of the area waterways (Neches River, Trinity River, Houston County Lake) and if you see or find anything suspicious or of concern, please contact your local authorities immediately.