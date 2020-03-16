Crockett police: Evidence indicates missing woman deceased, David Denson being investigated for capital murder

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - From the Crockett Police Department:
At this time, the Crockett Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating David Denson for Capital Murder.
The investigation and evidence indicate that Faye Lynn Paul is deceased. Our mission is to bring Faye Lynn Paul back to her family for closure and proper memorial services. We have searched many areas to include land and water. With that being said, we ask that everyone be observant while out recreating or boating on any of the area waterways (Neches River, Trinity River, Houston County Lake) and if you see or find anything suspicious or of concern, please contact your local authorities immediately.
This investigation has taken us all over the State of Texas and even outside the state. We have followed up with multiple witnesses, collected a couple hundred items of evidence and obtained a lot of video evidence. Several areas have been searched in an attempt to locate Paul’s body, which include areas on the Neches River and Trinity River. Land searches have been conducted at numerous places, as well.
We would like to thank the family of Faye Lynn Paul for their understanding and support during this investigation as well as the numerous agencies that have assisted us in this case. Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, Highway Patrol & Air Unit, Texas Parks and Wildlife -Game Wardens, Houston County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Randy Hargrove, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Search and Rescue, Grapeland Police Department, Houston County Adult Probation, Alamosa Police Department-Colorado, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office-Colorado, Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Llano County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Jack Schumaker, Rachael Crivelli- K9 Mossberg (Cadaver Dog), Becky Oliver- K9 Jake (Cadaver Dog), Micky Blain TEXSAR- K9 Bear (Cadaver Dog), Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Crockett Wrecker Service. Each of these agencies and staff members have played a vital role in this investigation and attempting to recover Faye Lynn Paul. This investigation is still ongoing.
We will continue to provide updates when we are able.We ask that you keep Faye Lynn Paul and her family in your thoughts and prayers.
Chief Clayton W. Smith
