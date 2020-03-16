DPS extending expiration dates for driver licenses, Texas ID cards

Provided by Texas Department of Public Safety
As a precautionary measure due to the ongoing spread of the Novel Coronavirus, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been granted the authority to extend the expiration of a Texas identification card, driver license, commercial driver license or election identification certificate for the duration of the Governor’s declaration of State of Disaster.
The DPS considers a Texas issued card displaying an expired date valid if both of these conditions are met:
1. The expiration date on the driver license or ID card is on or after March 13, 2020
2. The current date is within 60 days of the end of the State of Disaster.
This extension applies to the expiration date only. A person who is not eligible to drive due to an active enforcement action (suspension, revocation or denial) may use the card for identity purposes only. DPS has notified law enforcement agencies and has asked for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.
Please accept this letter as verification of this extension. I appreciate your understanding and courtesy to any Texans affected by this situation.
Sheri Gipson, Chief
Driver License Division
Texas Department of Public Safety