First Alert: A few passing showers under cloudy skies and warming temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The nearly stationary front that has lingered over East Texas will slowly lift back to the north as a warm front as warm, southerly winds return to the Piney Woods.
A weak disturbance moving through the state on Tuesday will trigger a 40% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the day.
Rain chances will drop off to 20% on Wednesday as we see mostly cloudy skies to go along with the warm and windy weather.
We will have a 40% chance of scattered downpours on Thursday as it remains warm and humid under cloudy skies.
Our rain and storm chances will then ramp up to 80% on Friday as a strong cold front pushes through the Piney Woods. Some of the storms could be strong and contain some locally heavy downpours.
Rainfall amounts through this time next week look to average around two-to-three inches, with most of that taking place in the extended part of our forecast.
Behind the frontal passage, northerly winds will take over and bring us much cooler weather for the weekend. Unfortunately, it does not look like the cooler weather will come with much, if any, sunshine this weekend.
Look for more rain to return on Sunday and last into early next week as we finally see some below normal temperatures return to our region.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.