Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin waives fines while closed

From Kurth Memorial Library
LUFKIN, Texas - For those who currently have items checked out, there will be no fines accruing while the library is closed.
And while the library is closed, our Wi-Fi, e-books and e-audiobooks are still accessible!
Download the Libby app to access our e-books and e-audiobooks 24 hours a day.Just open the app and set up a free account using your library card, select Kurth Memorial Library as your local library, then search our Overdrive collection for your favorite author.